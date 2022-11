A large-scale protest over the housing crisis is getting underway in Dublin.

Demonstrators are converging on the city centre from all over the country to demonstrate over a lack of affordable housing.

The protest is over the country’s ongoing housing crisis. Photo: PA

Actor Liam Cunningham (centre) during the Raise the Roof rally in Dublin. Photo: PA

The Raise the Roof protest comes just a day after the latest homeless figures hit a new all-time high, with nearly 11,400 people now without a home and living in emergency accommodation.

Politicians, trade unions and other representative groups are in attendance.

More to follow…