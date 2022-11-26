  • Home >
Wet and windy start to weekend as Met Éireann issues warning for three counties

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Tomas Doherty

Rain and strong winds are expected in many parts of Ireland on the last weekend of November as Met Éireann issued a warning for three coastal counties.

The national forecaster said very strong winds with gusts of up to 100km/h are expected in counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo on Saturday night.

Winds will be strongest near coasts and on high ground with the potential for wave overtopping, Met Éireann said.

The status yellow warning will be in place from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday.

Elsewhere Saturday will be a dull and damp with thick cloud cover and outbreaks of rain, drizzle and showers which may be locally heavy and thundery. It will stay cloudy and wet into the evening with the highest temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius.

Overnight it will be mostly dry with lengthy clear spells, patchy cloud and a chance of showers in the west.

Gentle to brisk south-westerly winds will be locally strong with a threat of gales. Temperatures will drop to 6 degrees in some parts.

Sunday will be a largely dry and bright day with lengthy spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud cover. There is a chance of showers developing, mostly across western areas.

Cloud will build into the west during the evening bringing rain, with temperatures reaching 9 to 12 degrees.

