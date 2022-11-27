Carlow death notices & funeral arrangements

Peter Gablik of 82 the Close, Willow Park, Carlow town passed away suddenly at home on 26 November. Originally of Papradno, Slovakia. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Fiancée Natasha (Keating), parents Peter and Alena, brother Jakub, Natasha’s daughters Kailee and Kaila, his aunts, uncles, cousins, the extended Keating and Fisher families, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Tom Kehoe, 10 Millennium Court, Tullow Rd and formerly of 44 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away on 26 November at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Siobhan, Debbie, Thomas, Howard, Alan, Edel and Adrian. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary Hayles (formerly of 12 Tinnahinch and 5 Grange Court, Pollerton Big, Carlow Town) died peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, on 27 November. Predeceased by her brother Henry and sister Stella and deeply regretted by her brothers Jim and Paddy and sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh, on Monday 28 November, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Duiske Abbey for Mass at 11am and burial afterwards at St Michael’s Cemetery, Tinnahinch.