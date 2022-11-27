Pedestrian killed in collision with car in Co Galway

By Cate McCurry, PA

A pedestrian has been killed after he was hit by a car in Co Galway.

The man, in his mid-40s, was hit on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam, shortly after 12.30am.

He was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG), where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road where the crash happened has been closed for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place on the N83 between Corofin Cross and Corrandrum National School.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.