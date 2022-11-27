Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll

Tomas Doherty

Support for Sinn Féin has dropped in the latest opinion poll, but it remains the most popular political party by a wide margin.

The Red C poll for the Business Post shows Mary Lou McDonald’s party on 31 per cent, down four points. This is the lowest level of support for Sinn Féin in this poll since September 2021.

Fine Gael is up three points to 24 per cent, Fianna Fáil is down one at 15 per cent and Green Party support is up marginally to 5 per cent.

Both the Labour Party and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 4 per cent.

People Before Profit/Solidarity is unchanged at 3 per cent, while Aontú is up one at 2 per cent.

Support for Independent candidates is unchanged at 11 per cent.

Red C interviewed more than 1,000 voters for their online poll, between November 18th and November 23rd. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 per cent.

