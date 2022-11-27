  • Home >
Two arrests after pharmacy staff threatened with screwdrivers during robbery

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested two men after a robbery at a pharmacy in Dublin 4 on Saturday.

Officers were alerted when two men brandishing screwdrivers entered a pharmacy in the Donnybrook area and threatened staff.

The pair fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash, a phone and medication from the store.

In a follow up operation, gardaí carried out a search and arrest operation in the Clonskeagh area and arrested two men aged in their 40s. Quantities of medication were also recovered.

Both are currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.

