Break for the Border event raised €7.5k for local school

By Suzanne Pender

ST Joseph’s NS Hacketstown’s annual Break for the Border fundraiser has collected more than €7,500 for the school.

Sponsored by Londis Ireland, local business and community groups, the event took place in the school this year and saw over 120 pupils taking part in the fun run, cheered and encouraged all the way by parents and staff.

International athlete and Hacketstown native Molly Scott warmed up students before the race and presented each participant with a customised Break for the Border 2022 medal.

Londis Ireland sponsored the medals and O’Reilly Stores, Hacketstown provided a goodie bag for every student. The event was a huge success, enjoyed by everyone involved.

“The incredible support of the local community has exceeded all expectations,” said Maria Barron, principal of St Joseph’s NS.

“Businesses and clubs came out in force as local companies sponsored generously to support our school. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the event and our local community for all their continued support.

“We are very grateful to Molly Scott, who is always on hand to support St Joseph’s NS and this year was no exception as she encouraged every student to enjoy and complete the race,” said Maria.

“All funds raised go directly back into the school for much-needed equipment and resources,” explained Maria.

Parents, family members and students from the school also dug deep and filled in sponsorship cards, which raised over €3,000.

Organisers would like to thank local companies and groups for their continued support.