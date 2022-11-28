Christy will be fondly remembered for his positivity and kind nature

By Charlie Keegan

CHRISTY Johnson, Conway Park, Bagenalstown, whose death occurred peacefully at his home on Saturday 5 November, was a well-known and popular man, noted for his positivity and kind nature. Aged 77, Christy had been suffering from the lung condition COPD for a number of years, which meant occasional hospitalisation in St Luke’s, Kilkenny.

Christy went to work at an early age as a delivery boy, delivering groceries for Swan’s grocery shop in Kilcarrig Street on a bicycle. After some time, he gained employment with Keenan Brothers, structural steel manufacturers, also in Kilcarrig Street.

He was to spend the greater part of his working life with The Lodge Mills in the town’s Long Range. Christy spent over 30 years in that employment and retired when the company offered redundancies. In all his places of work, Christy Johnson was considered a valued and conscientious employee.

Christy was married to Nellie Doyle, a neighbour from Barrett Street. They went out together for a number of years before marrying on 23 September 1967 in the local St Andrew’s Parish Church. Christy and Nellie went on to have 55 years of happy, married life together, highlighted by their golden wedding anniversary in September 2017, when there was a family party in the home of their daughter Julie Treacy in St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown.

Christy was a keen music fan and would listen for hours on end to his favourite artists – including the Wolfe Tones, Charlie Pride and Jim Reeves, to name but a few – on his computer or his mobile phone.

Accompanied by Nellie, Christy would drive to Kilkenny city every weekend to visit their daughter Samantha Kiely and spend time with her family there.

Christy enjoyed spending time at his son Christopher’s house in Kildreenagh, where he would put his many talents for DIY to great use. He was forever doing odd jobs for his children.

Christy had a great love for family, his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with his nephew Keith and extended family. His grandchildren were his life and they all were devoted to him; he was a great storyteller and his grandchildren enjoyed all his high tales.

He reposed at home in Conway Park on Monday afternoon, 7 November, concluding with prayers led by Fr Shem Furlong, CC, Borris.

His remains were removed to St Andrew’s Parish Church on Tuesday morning, where Fr Furlong celebrated Christy’s funeral Mass. St Andrew’s was the location for all the major religious aspects of Christy Johnson’s life – his Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation, marriage and finally, his funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by his grandchildren Nicola Treacy and Dean Kiely, while Prayers of the Faithful were also recited by Christy’s cherished grandchildren. The bringing forward of the Offertory gifts was by Samantha (daughter) and nephew Keith.

There was a fine eulogy at the end of Mass by Christy’s daughter-in-law Ann, who spoke of the sterling qualities he had brought to his life. Ann made special reference to Christy’s deep love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The singing of hymns at Mass was by the Bagenalstown Parish Men’s Choir.

Following Mass, Christy was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption with his daughter Lisa, who died in January 1994 from leukaemia at the age of 21.

Christy is deeply mourned by his wife Nellie, daughters Julie and Samantha, son Christopher, Kildreenagh, Bagenalstown, close nephew Keith, grandchildren Tommy, Darryl, Rebecca, Seán, Nicola, Chris and Dean, his four adored grandchildren Ben, James, Sadie and Emily, sons-in-law Thomas and Seán, daughter-in-law Ann, brother Jimmy Johnson, Barrett Street, Bagenalstown, sister Nancy Fenlon, Ballymoon, Bagenalstown, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Christy Johnson will take place on Sunday 4 December at 7.30pm in St Andrew’s Parish Church.