Five-bed in Carlow town on offer for €285K

Monday, November 28, 2022

A rear view of the Graiguecullen property

Kehoe’s auctioneers are showing St Enda’s, a five-bed detached bungalow, on Sleaty St, Graiguecullen. The property boasts a large kitchen/diner and bright sun room overlooking a large rear garden. The bungalow was extended in 1990s and is bounded by Carlow town park and offers complete privacy.  Accomodation consists of entrance hallway, living room, kitchen and dining area, separate dining room,  sun room, utility room, bathroom and five bedrooms.   All set on a large site of 0.28 acres.  This is a great opportunity to acquire a centrally located house with such privacy. Guide price €285,000. BER: E1. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. More information here.

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

High number of admissions at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

Monday, 28/11/22 - 4:03pm

St Luke’s Hospital: ‘Consult GP before attending emergency dept’

Monday, 28/11/22 - 3:28pm

Xmas shoeboxes on their way to children in need

Monday, 28/11/22 - 1:47pm

Similar Articles

Office space available on Dublin Road, Carlow

Friday, 25/11/22 - 4:29pm

Fine bungalow for sale in Tullow

Friday, 25/11/22 - 4:24pm

Charming four-bed in east Carlow

Friday, 25/11/22 - 4:18pm