Five-bed in Carlow town on offer for €285K

Kehoe’s auctioneers are showing St Enda’s, a five-bed detached bungalow, on Sleaty St, Graiguecullen. The property boasts a large kitchen/diner and bright sun room overlooking a large rear garden. The bungalow was extended in 1990s and is bounded by Carlow town park and offers complete privacy. Accomodation consists of entrance hallway, living room, kitchen and dining area, separate dining room, sun room, utility room, bathroom and five bedrooms. All set on a large site of 0.28 acres. This is a great opportunity to acquire a centrally located house with such privacy. Guide price €285,000. BER: E1. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. More information here.