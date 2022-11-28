High number of admissions at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

By Suzanne Pender

ST LUKE’S Hospital, Kilkenny is currently “extremely busy” with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom are presenting with Covid-19 and complex needs requiring admission.

In a statement released this afternoon, the hospital said that similar to many emergency departments across the country, St Luke’s General Hospital’s emergency department is extremely busy, with high numbers of patients attending.

‘Some patients may experience very long wait times in the AMAU/Emergency Department; however, as always, staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care,, the statement read.

‘The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the AMAU/Emergency Department. There is a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care, including pharmacists, GP, and Caredoc out-of-hours services.

‘Within the AMAU and Emergency Departments, patients will be prioritised based on their clinical complexity priority. We therefore urge all patients, where appropriate, to consult with their GP prior to attending an emergency department. In an emergency situation, emergency departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies,’ the hospital said.

Infection control measures continue throughout the hospital and all visitors are requested to wear a surgical mask and perform hand hygiene when visiting a relative.

St Luke’s Hospital stated that currently a number of wards have Covid-19 outbreaks and visiting is restricted is follows: Surgical 1, SMU and the Suir Ward (Ormond Wing) until further notice.

The statement concluded by indicating that hospital management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.