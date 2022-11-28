New recycling database to answer all your waste questions

Sponsored post

Kollect, Ireland’s best known brand for online waste collection and junk removal has created a comprehensive and free directory of Waste Centres in Carlow and around Ireland with the sole aim of helping people to dispose of waste ethically and more responsibly. The site, Recycling Centres Ireland allows people to easily find waste drop facilities in Carlow and every other county in Ireland, whether it’s Recycling centres, WEEE drop off, clothing banks, bottle banks or bulky waste collection. Speaking about the new site, Kollect CEO John O’Connor says that climate responsibility is for everyone to worry about, and not just a certain few.

“At Kollect we have always been committed to maximising diversion of waste from landfill, reducing carbon footprint per collection and supporting local business,” John said. “As dedicated recycling and waste online booking experts, we feel it is our duty to educate and enable the public to find out all they need to know on sustainable waste removal, as well as accessing it as easily as possible.”

Another company that John created is BIGbin, which has been helping people to dispose of waste ethically and responsibly for a number of years. It allows people to purchase credit and drop off two black sacks of rubbish or recycling for just €2- €8 and is situated on petrol forecourts throughout Ireland.

“I believe that there are already enough collection vehicles and skip lorries on our roads, we don’t need anymore,” John said. “All we have to do is make our existing resources work more efficiently, which is what the BIGbin and Kollect’s online technology facilitates. By connecting local operators with capacity to nearby demand we can cut fuel miles per collection whilst also keeping the business local”.

John hopes that Recycling Centres Ireland will prove to be an invaluable resource for people.

“Through our research into waste disposal behaviour, we have found that many people dispose of certain waste in the wrong places because they don’t know where to find their nearest bottle banks, recycling centres etc ” John said. “With the Recycling Centres database, you can find the exact location of any type of disposal that you could need, either for household junk or big and bulky waste.”

For more information visit the website: https://recyclingcentresireland.ie/