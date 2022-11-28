Pansy was an absolute lady who enjoyed the simple comforts of life

By Charlie Keegan

PANSY Comerford (née Nolan) from 13 Bestfield, Athy Road, Carlow died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, as was her wish, on Thursday 20 October in her 89th year.

Pansy had been in the care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge since 2019 and was highly regarded by all of the staff there, who described her as an absolute lady. She had been in deteriorating health for some time, but this was something that never got her down and her stock answer for how she was feeling was that “I have never been better”, no matter her circumstances.

Pansy was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2018 following 68 years of happy marriage and by her daughter Imelda, who died in infancy. Accepting by nature, the tragic loss of her son Liam only three weeks after the death of Jack was a loss that she found impossible to be at peace with, such was her love of family.

On the occasion of Jack and Pansy’s 50th wedding anniversary, Pansy was asked for the secret of a long and happy marriage. Pansy replied in her usual pragmatic way with the simple summary of “compromise and talking”. She went on to say “never stop talking, even if you’re only fighting; keep talking and keep that line of communication open”.

Pansy, as she was affectionately known, was christened Mary Frances and was born in Carlow in 1933. Along with her parents and brothers Des, Ben, Frank, Peter, Dennis, David and sister Jean, she settled as a young child in Bestfield, when the houses were built as labourers’ cottages.

Her father, Frank Nolan, worked in Oak Park Estate, Carlow at the time. Frank joined the British Army at the start of World War II. In the late 1940s, her parents and Pansy’s oldest siblings moved to Africa for her father to serve in the army, leaving Pansy in charge of the younger ones in Bestfield.

She managed quite well and managed even better when her husband-to-be Jack showed up on the scene and they became a team that lasted a lifetime.

Once her parents had completed their stint in Africa, they collected the younger siblings and settled in England, leaving Pansy and Jack in Bestfield to settle into their married life. At the time, Pansy had started training as a nurse, but gave that up so she could give her full attention to rearing her children. She had the natural instincts of nursing and was always the one to be called upon in the event of an illness or injury.

In a eulogy during her funeral Mass in Carlow’s Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday 23 October, her son Brendan described how his mother was always busy and despite having a houseful of kids managed to hold down both part-time and full-time jobs at various stages – all to put bread on the table, and apple tarts, of course, that were legendary. By far her most fulfilling role was in the local District Hospital, where she was highly respected and made many lifelong friends.

Despite having a houseful of kids and living off a basic income, her family were always well provided for and each and every one of them were made to feel special. She was adaptive and could knit the most marvellous jumpers. She was always sure to present every new-born with the most beautiful christening gowns.

Brendan went on to say that every summer when they were kids they were lucky enough to be loaded into the local minibus and carted away to Courtown. They would often have the odd cousin or neighbour included if they happened to be knocking around at the time. This was no mean feat and was organised with military precision.

Christmas was also always a magical time, with no effort spared. In later years, the lucky grandkids were treated to a trip to Dublin to see the Christmas Panto, memories they will always treasure. She took an active interest in all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always loved hearing how they were getting on. She was so proud of each and every one of them.

Brendan also spoke of how, like Jack, Pansy was a marvellous singer, whether it was singing a lullaby as she rocked a child on her knee or duetting with Jack in the Workman’s Club on a Saturday night, or when she got glammed up to sing with Carlow Choral Society. She could carry a tune with the best of them.

Pansy enjoyed the simple home comforts of life and was happiest reading a good book in peace with a nice cup of coffee. Pansy had an old-style wisdom and practicality, which she never lost. Even recently, when one of the girls in Beechwood was looking for gardening advice and asked Pansy what she would need to make her latest plant grow, Pansy replied with one word – patience. She had the height of respect for care staff and would often say how good they were and that you’d have to be a good and caring person to do their job.

Brendan concluded by describing how his mother was the one to come to when sound advice was needed. This was readily passed on to family, friends and neighbours, who were always welcomed with a cup of tea and as much time as was needed.

Pansy was a highly respected member of the community with deep faith and played an active role in the Parish Liturgy team while she was in good health. This respect was beautifully captured in the many notes of tribute posted to social media and rip.ie following her passing and are a source of great comfort to her family. A small flavour of these messages are:

‘Pansy was a lady and she always had that beautiful smile.’

‘I was privileged to know her and work with her in Carlow Maternity Hospital. She was a very special lady.’

‘Remembering her gentleness and kindness during our time together in the Cathedral Liturgy Group.’

‘So many treasured memories of her warmth, kindness, generosity of spirit and her practical approach to life.’

‘We have lost a kind neighbour who was always there for us all.’

‘She was a beautiful, kind and gentle person, dedicated to all her family and a great friend to all who knew her.’

‘What a woman … kind, non-judgemental, accepting, forward-thinking, inspirational and a true pleasure to have known this lady.’

All beautiful tributes and perfectly summed up by the message ‘So many treasured memories locked safely in your hearts’.

Following her funeral Mass, Pansy was laid to rest in Sleaty New Cemetery with her beloved husband Jack and son Liam.

She is sadly missed by her daughters Brid, Jean, Frances, Deirdre, Grainne, Geraldine, Niamh (predeceased by Imelda) and sons John and Brendan, along with her 24 grandchildren (predeceased by her grandson Jake), 25 great-grandchildren, brothers Ben, David and Dennis, daughters-in-law Ann and Trish, sons-in-law Noel, Pat, Paul and Mark, brother-in-law Ned and sisters-in-law Molly, Julia and Sue and her many friends, neighbours and extended family.

Pansy was predeceased by her siblings Des, Frank, Jean, Peter and recently by her son-in-law Jimmy Hyland.

The Comerford family have extended their deep appreciation to Fr Theo for his assistance and heartfelt sermon, Rory and all at Healy Funeral Directors for their unending professionalism and dignity, Bernard Hennessy for such beautiful and fitting hymns at the funeral service and all the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home for the care and love provided to Pansy during her time there.

May she rest in peace.