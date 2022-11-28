  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Protestors block Port Tunnel as East Wall refugee accommodation row rumbles on

Protestors block Port Tunnel as East Wall refugee accommodation row rumbles on

Monday, November 28, 2022

Fiachra Gallagher

Protestors have blocked traffic entering Dublin’s Port Tunnel as tensions over an asylum-seeker accommodation centre in East Wall continue to simmer.

East Wall Road was closed in both directions between Alfie Byrne Road and East Road on Monday evening, with diversions in place.

On Monday, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said that said the former ESB office block in Dublin will remain open as emergency accommodation for refugees.

A number of protests have been held in East Wall after 100 migrants were housed in the building.

Protesters and some residents claimed there was not enough consultation with locals ahead of the arrangement.

More refugees are expected to be moved to the building in the coming weeks.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Please don’t take my son away: Mother of man who shot his sister pleads with judge not to jail him

Monday, 28/11/22 - 8:14pm

Tayto Park make strong post-pandemic return to profit

Monday, 28/11/22 - 7:37pm

Danny Healy-Rae’s plant-hire firm returns record €1.07m profits

Monday, 28/11/22 - 7:05pm