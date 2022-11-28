Shop Carlow campaign kicks off

Consumers and businesses in Co Carlow are being encouraged to shop local this Christmas and are reminded of the huge range of goods and services they can access on their own doorsteps as part of the #shoplocalshopcarlow campaign.

Colin Duggan, President of County Carlow Chamber, said the purchasing choices we all make this year will have an impact locally.

“Shopping local keeps small businesses trading and local people employed. Local businesses employ your friend, your neighbour, your cousins, your brothers, sisters, parents and wider community. It’s so important to choose local, especially this year”.

Speaking about the benefits of buying local, Colin Rea of Bagenalstown Area Chamber of Commerce said: “If you buy products and services from local businesses or eat in a local cafe, your money is pumped back into the local economy. How is this possible? Every time you buy something from a shop or service in County Carlow you help the shopkeeper pay their bills and keep their business running. The more regularly you shop, the more likely it is to stay in business and to grow.

“When a business thrives, it can create jobs for your friends, neighbours and members of your family. These new jobs provide more money to spend in the local economy. When more money is spent locally, more jobs are created, and that means there’s more money to support local fundraising drives for local charities, sporting events/clubs and festivals. So not only do local businesses benefit, but our communities can continue to be vibrant places where we want to live, work and bring up our kids”.

Over the coming weeks a series of #shopcarlowshoplocal activities will take place, supported by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office under the County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience and Lightfest 2022 initiatives. Séamus Doran, assistant head of economic development & enterprise said “We are delighted to be supporting the business community this year with the message that people should #shoplocalshopcarlow. As part of #shopcarlowshoplocal KCLR will be visiting the communities in Bagenalstown, Tullow & Carlow over the coming weeks to help showcase some of the local offerings in our county’s Towns & Villages”.

Speaking about the Lightfest 2022 activities in December, Séamus added “After seeing nearly 3,000 people in Carlow Town brave the elements on Saturday for the turning on of the lights, concert and fireworks, this weekend we have Lightfest Events kicking off in partnership with the local communities in Tullow & Rathvilly with local talent, stands and fireworks in each location. On 11 December, the fireworks hit Bagenalstown for the final kick off event with Fireworks and Fun for the all the Family”. People can follow events on #Carlowchristmas on Facebook, Twitter or go to www.localenteprise.ie/carlow.

‘County Carlow – a Festive family Experience 2022’ is supported by Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office in partnership with Develop Tullow, Bagenalstown Chamber of Commerce, Carlow County Chamber of Commerce, Carlow Tourism, Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Eist, Scatts, Rathvilly GAA, Rathvilly Tidy Towns & Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG.

Events:

Rathvilly

Wonderful arts crafts & gift stalls in Rathvilly GAA on Saturday 3rd December from 5.00pm to 7.00pm with fun for all the family. The evening will end with a fabulous firework display. Everyone is more than welcome to join. This is a free event.

Tullow

Christmas family fun night with Santa and Mrs Claus in Brother Leo Park on Saturday 3rd December from 4.00pm to 6.30pm. Lots of local talent including singers and dancers to keep you entertained, refreshments available. The evening will end with a fabulous firework display. This is a free event. Everyone welcome.

Bagenalstown

Christmas community fireworks display with music, cartoon characters and fireworks in Bagenalstown Soccer Club (R21 xw29) on 11th December from 5:00pm-6.30pm. This is a free event. Everyone is more than welcome to join.

Student Exchange at the Exchange

A weeklong event run in the Exchange in Potato Market in Carlow Town Centre showcasing student business ideas as a part of the Student Enterprise Awards programme.

Santa at the Exchange

‘Santa at the Exchange’ is coming to the Exchange in Potato Market in Carlow Town Centre on 4th – 8th December. Kids ages 0-12 can meet the Santa, have fun on the bouncing castles, play family games and get their face painted! Tickets for the event are available on eventbrite.

Food Drink and Craft Fair

On Thursday 15th December, the Local Enterprise Office is delighted to host a Food, Drink & Craft Fair in the Exchange between 6pm – 9pm. Local vendors will display a variety of handmade goods. Visit to get the last bit of your Christmas shopping done and don’t forget to use the hashtag #shoplocalshopcarlow. If you’re an exhibitor and would like to book a stall you can do it at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Stall-Booking-for-Carlow-Exchange-%E2%80%93-Christmas-Food-Drink-Craft-Fair.html