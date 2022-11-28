St Luke’s Hospital: ‘Consult GP before attending emergency dept’

St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny Carlow is asking people to consider all available care options before attending the emergency department due to the high numbers of patients attending.

A statement said St Luke’s General Hospital’s emergency department was extremely busy with many presenting with Covid-19 and complex needs requiring admission.

“Some patients may experience very long wait times in the AMAU/ Emergency Department, however, as always staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

“The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the AMAU/ Emergency Department. There are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including Pharmacists, GP, and Care Doc Out of Hours Services.

“Within the AMAU & Emergency Departments patients will be prioritised based on their clinical complexity priority. We therefore urge all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending an Emergency Department. In an emergency situation, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

“Infection control measures continue throughout the hospital and all visitors are requested to wear a surgical mask and perform hand hygiene when visiting a relative. Currently there a number of wards with Covid 19 outbreaks and visiting is restricted is follows: Surgical 1 , SMU and the Suir Ward (Ormond Wing) until further notice.

“Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.”