Xmas shoeboxes on their way to children in need

By Suzanne Pender

PACKED full of essentials, little treats and lots of love, the generous children of Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglass pulled out all the stops this year to create their Team Hope Christmas shoeboxes.

The primary school lovingly created a terrific haul of 152 shoeboxes, which will now be shipped off to needy children around the world, just in time for Christmas.

Team Hope shoeboxes were organised in Scoil Naomh Iosaf by teacher Áine Butler, who was very proud of the efforts by many pupils and their families with this year’s appeal.