Xmas shoeboxes on their way to children in need

Monday, November 28, 2022

Pupils from Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglas with their Team Hope Christmas shoeboxes.

Pupils from Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglas with their Team Hope Christmas shoeboxes

 

By Suzanne Pender

PACKED full of essentials, little treats and lots of love, the generous children of Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglass pulled out all the stops this year to create their Team Hope Christmas shoeboxes.

The primary school lovingly created a terrific haul of 152 shoeboxes, which will now be shipped off to needy children around the world, just in time for Christmas.

Team Hope shoeboxes were organised in Scoil Naomh Iosaf by teacher Áine Butler, who was very proud of the efforts by many pupils and their families with this year’s appeal.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

High number of admissions at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

Monday, 28/11/22 - 4:03pm

Five-bed in Carlow town on offer for €285K

Monday, 28/11/22 - 3:43pm

St Luke’s Hospital: ‘Consult GP before attending emergency dept’

Monday, 28/11/22 - 3:28pm