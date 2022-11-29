Almost 3 in 4 men struggle with opening up about receiving fertility treatment, figures show

Fiachra Gallagher

Almost 3 in 4 men struggle with opening up about receiving fertility treatment, a new survey has found.

New research from Sims IVF, a fertility clinic based established in Ireland in 1997, found that 73 per cent of men struggle more with telling their family and friends about receiving fertility treatment, compared to 62 per cent of women.

The survey was carried out online, and had over 400 respondents.

The survey also found that 68 per cent of males find it difficult to make time for fertility appointments and balance with their professional life, or discuss with fertility with management and co-workers.

In contrast, 62 per cent of females that responded to the survey struggled to make time for appointments.

Both male and female respondents struggled with navigating the uncertainty of fertility treatment, with 82 per cent of males and 88 per cent of females reporting this as a concern.

However, women struggled more with financial concerns and stress: 78 per cent, versus 72 per cent of men.

Commenting on the results of the survey, clinical director of Sims IVF Dr Alex Adalpe said: “Feedback from our patients often depicts the male partner as having a more passive involvement in treatment.

“For example, with IVF a women would experience a complex process and a number of stages from hormonal stimulation of ovaries right through to egg retrieval, fertilization and transfers, whereas her male partner may only attend the clinic to produce a semen sample.

“The fertility journey is a unique, and for many, a shared experience. It can be extremely tough on individuals and their relationships, and patients will often go through a range of thoughts and feelings before, during or after fertility treatment.

“It is important to acknowledge and recognize both parties involved in the process and to have an open conversation within relationships.”