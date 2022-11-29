Brother of Wexford boy (9) attacked by dog speaks of serious injuries inflicted

Vivienne Clarke

The brother of the nine-year-old boy who was savaged by a dog in Enniscorthy on Sunday has told of the life changing injuries inflicted.

Alejandro Miszan was airlifted to Crumlin children’s hospital where he has undergone two surgeries following the attack.

“We were told he will never be the same again,” Raul Miszan told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. “His face is totally destroyed. His lip is gone.”

Mr Miszan explained that his younger brother does not know what happened. The injuries also extend to his leg and stomach and he is not able to speak. “Hopefully he will talk again.”

The entire family was in shock and devastated by what had happened, he added. Alejandro was a friendly child who was loved by everyone. “We’re in bits, we’re heartbroken.”

Raul is staying at his brother’s bedside, but the remainder of the extended family are holding vigil outside the hospital and a GoFundMe account has been set up by a neighbour to help defray medical and accommodation costs.

The neighbour who had hit the dog with a baseball bat during the attack was a hero, said Raul. His brother had been out playing with friends when the attack occurred.

“We’re just thankful that he’s alive and we thank the man who helped. He’s a hero.”

The family wants to send a message to parents to be aware and to be careful of dogs. “We don’t want any other family to feel what we’re feeling now.”