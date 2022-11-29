Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Tom Kehoe

10 Millennium Court, Tullow Rd and formerly of 44 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away on November 26th 2022 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Siobhan, Debbie, Thomas, Howard, Alan, Edel and Adrian.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 A5X7) on Wednesday from 4pm, concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 9.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (Victorian Chapel) to arrive for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.

Tom’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The Cremation Service will be streamed on this link

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to C.O.P.D Support Ireland.