More than 50% rise in cancer survivors in Ireland in past decade

James Cox

For the first time in Ireland the number of patients living after an invasive cancer diagnosis has exceeded the 200,000 mark, equivalent to one in 24 of the population.

The figure equates to a more than a 50 per cent increase in the numbers of cancer survivors compared with a decade ago.

The figures are contained in the National Cancer Registry’s 2022 Annual Statistical Report which also indicated the Covid pandemic resulted in a 10 per cent reduction in cancer diagnoses based on all cancers.

NCRI Director Professor Deirdre Murray said better treatments and early detection are just some of the reasons why people are surviving longer.

Prof Murray said: “Early detection, better detection screening programmes, and indeed better treatments have meant that more people are surviving longer.

“That’s giving us the 200,000-plus people who have either been through their cancer journey or are still being treated.”