Tractor run was a runaway success

AUTUMN leaves on the quiet back roads around Ardattin were rustled when more than 40 tractors took to the highways and byways to raise funds for a local cause.

The Ardattin Community Development Committee organised a tractor run to raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the local community field, which is used by many clubs and groups and well known for hosting the Carlow County Community Games.

The committee came together with the South Eastern Vintage Machinery Club (SEVMC) to organise the tractor run, which took place on Sunday 13 November. Over 40 tractors registered for the event and donations of €940 were gratefully received.

The rain kindly held off as the crowd gathered and volunteers provided tea, coffee and refreshments. At 1pm, the tractors took off in procession, led by Pat Abbey of the SEVMC, travelling from Ardattin village towards Clonegal, through the Blacklion, Munny and back to Ardattin via Ardoyne.

A raffle was held later on, prizes were donated and the event brought the community together in support of a great cause.

The Ardattin Community Development Committee would like to thank everyone who was involved in organising the event as well as those who volunteered, donated prizes and made donations. The committee also acknowledges the generosity of the South Eastern Vintage Machinery Club, which kindly donated €1,143 – proceeds from an auto jumble sale on Sunday 6 November – to the upkeep of the Ardattin community field. More than €2,000 was raised in two weekends, thanks to the generosity of the community.