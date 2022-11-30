A devoted family man who loved the great outdoors

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a sense of sincere regret in the Bagenalstown area at news of the sudden death of John Lyons of Conway Park at his daughter Catherine’s home on Wednesday 2 November. Aged 78, John had been in his usual good form and there had been no indication of health problems prior to his untimely passing.

A native of The Harrow Cross, Oldtown, Nurney, John was a son of Edward (Ned) and Mary (née Dermody) Lyons and one of a family of ten. He is survived by six of his siblings.

As a young man, John worked for local farmers before becoming a lorry driver for Peter Hennessy in Milford. He was to spend a total of 43 years as a lorry driver for Tanco Engineering on Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown. John had been retired for nine years.

He was married to the former Mary Darcy from the town’s St Brigid’s Crescent. They wed on 4 June 1969 in St Andrew’s Parish Church, going on to have a family of two boys and two girls.

John had a great love of the great outdoors and his favourite hobby was to go walking with his dogs along the banks of the River Barrow, Byron’s Lock being a favourite destination. He was well known among other dog walkers on the Barrow Track. It was his practice to be up and gone walking by 7.30 or eight o’clock in the morning.

John was an avid hurling fan and a dedicated follower of the Kilkenny hurlers. He would always make it his business to watch hurling on television, particularly if the Cats were playing.

As the patriarch of four generations of his family, John was a devoted family man, who had great love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He reposed in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Saturday 5 November, when Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown led the prayers.

Fr Foley was celebrant of John’s funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Church on Sunday, when a number of significant symbols of his life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass: a dog lead; a family photograph; a glass tankard in the form of a miniature lorry, presented to John when he retired from Tanco Engineering; and his walking stick.

Readings at Mass were by Decky Salter (grandson-in-law) and Kelly Lyons (granddaughter). Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Kyle (grandson), Leanne (granddaughter), Catherine (daughter), Linda (daughter-in-law) and Brendan (grandson-in-law). The Offertory gifts were brought forward by John’s wife Mary and James Lennon (grandson). John’s granddaughter Natalie Salter delivered a fitting eulogy at the end of Mass.

Following Mass, John was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Foley imparting the final prayers at the graveside.

John will be greatly missed by his wife Mary, children Eddie (Knockmoyle, Kilree Street, Bagenalstown), Geraldine Lennon (Royal Oak, Bagenalstown), Patrick (Royal Oak) and Catherine Lyons (Ashfield Crescent, Bagenalstown), grandchildren Kelly, Ryan, Kyle, Natalie, Sharon, Leanne, James, Keelan and Ben, great-grandchildren Sophia, Mia, Dylan, Evie, Oliver, Craig and Rebecca.

He is also survived by his siblings, married sister Breda in the UK, Ned Lyons (Denmark), Pat Lyons (Clonmel), Tommy Lyons (Castledermot), Christy Lyons (England) and Margaret O’Mara (The Curragh), by his daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for John Lyons will take place on Sunday 4 December in St Andrew’s Church at 11.30am.