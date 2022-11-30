Carlow farmer gets suspended sentence for cruelty to animals

A Carlow farmer was given a six-month suspended sentence for animal cruelty offences at Carlow District Court last week. Evidence had been heard that the Leighlinbridge man had kept animals without any access to water, while some had been found lame and a nanny goat that had just given birth was suffering from scour and had no medical intervention.

Judge Geraldine Carthy described the animal neglect as the worst she had seen, as she also disqualified the defendant from keeping animals, except for four of his dogs, who were in good condition. Judge Carthy noted welfare issues had been found on each and every inspection carried out by the ISPCA, with several dogs having to be removed.

Judge Carthy agreed with a suggestion by defence solicitor Joe Farrell that it was a “sad case”.

“He is a lonely gentleman,” said Mr Farrell, who highlighted the probation report’s contents.

“(The report) refers to his poor standard of living; his accommodation is quite inadequate,” he said. “It refers to his own shortcomings in his own educational abilities.”

Mr Farrell asked the judge to distinguish the case from other animal welfare cases involving puppy farms, where money had been involved. He appealed for his client to be allowed to keep four of his dogs, which had been kept in good condition.

The case had been adjourned for a week for the judge to read the probation report. Judge Carthy noted that when the defendant first entered a plea for the offences, which were detected on 16 and 18 June 2020 and on 7 April 2022, the defendant said at that sitting that he had 32 animals.

The judge said she had subsequently asked the ISPCA inspector to carry out an inspection and 108 animals were found, including dogs, cats, goats, calves, hens, ducks and geese as well as turkey and guinea fowl.

Judge Carthy said she would not go into the contents of the probation report in open court, describing it as “unfair” the defendant.

She imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for 24 months. The defendant was to engage with the probation services in this time.

Judge Carthy noted the defendant did not seem to “fully comprehend the neglect that had been imposed on these animals”. She also imposed a disqualification of keeping animals, apart from four dogs.

Judge Carthy directed the defendant to pay the ISPCA’s costs of €2,052. These costs had been described as “conservative” by prosecuting barrister William Maher.

The judge directed the ISPCA to remove the animals from the property.

