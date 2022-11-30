Carlow man’s film looks at what it means to be British

By Suzanne Pender

THE essence of being Quintessentially British is the latest feature documentary from a very proud Carlovian!

Documentary maker Frank Mannion, originally from Monacurragh, Carlow, is set to release his new film Quintessentially British, a light-hearted feature length documentary that questions everything that is supposedly great and British … with a few twists in the tale.

The cast includes such luminaries as actors Ian McKellen and Judi Dench, comedian Tom Allen, Lady Carnarvon (the real-life mistress of Downton Abbey), footballer Jermaine Jenas, speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, historian Sir Max Hastings and Vogue fashion editor Emma Elwick Bates.

For Frank, it comes as no surprise that there is nowhere he’d rather have the film’s Irish premiere than at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Visual. The premiere takes place this Thursday, 1 December, at 7.30pm, with a screening of the film followed by a Q&A with the director and producer.

“As a proud Carlovian I am delighted that the Irish premiere will be in my hometown at the Visual’s George Bernard Shaw Theatre and I hope everyone will have a great night,” said Frank.

Frank’s last film, Sparkling: the story of Champagne with Stephen Fry, was released in cinemas last year.

Son of the late Frank and Anna, both former teachers at Knockbeg College and St Mary’s CBS respectively, Frank was educated at St Joseph’s NS and St Mary’s CBS.

Quintessentially British will be released in Ireland and the UK on 12 December. There is another local component in the film, with the wine writer Oz Clarke, a first cousin of Co Carlow broadcaster Olivia O’Leary, also featured.

For the filming, Frank and the crew had exclusive access to Blenheim Palace, birthplace of Churchill, the Athenaeum Club in Pall Mall, Highclere Castle, Savile Row and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Tickets to Quintessentially British this Thursday night can be booked on the Visual website.