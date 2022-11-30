  • Home >
Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

 

Joe Maguire

Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Co. Carlow and formerly of Newvale, Shankill, Co. Dublin. Died 27th November 2022 peacefully at Carlow District Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and loving father of Ronan. Deeply regretted by his loving son, sisters Maureen, Helen and Barbara, daughter-in-law Sue, brothers-in-law Bob and Keith, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and his wide circle of pipe band friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Joe’s funeral mass will take place on Thursday (8th December) at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

