Father-of-two beaten to death during stag party didn’t have ‘bad bone in his body’

Eoin Reynolds

Vincent Parsons, who was allegedly beaten to death outside a pub after he became drunk and “messy” at a stag do, was never aggressive and didn’t have a “bad bone in his body”, the deceased’s brother told the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning.

Daniel Parsons told prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he was with his brother and other friends and family in the Killinarden Inn in Tallaght at a stag party for Thomas Brown, who was to marry their sister. Daniel arrived between 8.30pm and 9pm and found the rest of the stag goers drinking pints, “having a laugh and a drink” having spent the day watching football on the television. At some point he saw a red-headed man he knew to be a bouncer from another pub “in Vinny’s face having an argument”.

Daniel told the man that he knew who he was and the bouncer said: “You and your brother would want to leave the pub.” The witness said he replied: “Leave it out, he’s drunk. He’s not going to cause any bother.” The bouncer is not one of the two men accused of murdering Mr Parsons.

‘Messy drunk’

Daniel called a friend at about 10.55pm to come and collect them but when he looked around the pub he couldn’t find Vincent. He said: “I didn’t think it was anything to worry about. He had been like this before. He can be a messy drunk.”

Daniel left at 11.10pm and went home but found out later that Vincent was in hospital. He said: “Vincent would never start a fight with anyone. He could be a messy drunk but was never aggressive. There’s not a bad bone in his body.”

Sean Carlyle (30), with an address at Donomore Avenue, Tallaght and Philip Disney (27) of Donomore Crescent, Tallaght, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Vincent Parsons (34) at Killinarden Way, Tallaght on August 26th, 2019.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Disney was irritated and agitated after speaking to Vincent Parsons in the pub and that he and Mr Carlyle, as part of a joint enterprise or common design, murdered him by beating him to death at a green area near the pub.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo and a jury of six men and six women.