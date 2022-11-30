Fireworks kick-start festive season

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’s Christmas season got off with a bang on Saturday night as fireworks lit up the skies heralding the start of the festive season. Lightfest Carlow featured music from the popular Backline and then a countdown to the turning-on of the town’s Christmas lights, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Unfortunately the weather wasn’t kind, but hardy Carlovians still came out in their droves to enjoy the atmosphere.

A series of events will be taking place across the county this month, including fireworks displays, craft and gift stalls, music and performances.

There’ll be wonderful arts crafts and gift stalls in Rathvilly GAA on Saturday 3 December from 5pm to 7pm with fun for all the family. The evening will end with a fabulous fireworks display.

Also this Saturday, there’s a free Christmas family fun night with Santa and Mrs Claus in Br Leo Park, Tullow from 4pm to 6.30pm.

In Bagenalstown there’s a free Christmas community fireworks display with music, cartoon characters and fireworks in McGrath Park on Thursday 8 December from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Santa is coming to The Exchange, Potato Market, Carlow from 4-8 December. Children up to 12 years’ old can meet Santa, have fun on the bouncy castles, play family games and get their faces painted!

On Thursday 15 December, the Local Enterprise Office will host a food, drink and craft fair in The Exchange from 6pm to 9pm.