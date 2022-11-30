Fresh appeal over 1997 murder of Galway taxi driver

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A fresh appeal for information about the 1997 murder of a taxi driver has been made on the 25th anniversary of her death, in the hope that it will prompt people to come forward.

An Garda Siochana is renewing its appeal for several unidentified people who were in the area on the night Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was killed after taking a fare.

At 8pm on November 30 1997, the Galway City taxi driver informed her base that she was taking a fare to Claregalway.

Around 20 minutes later, the base tried to contact her but received no answer.

At 9pm she was due to meet the owner of the taxi, a silver Toyota Carina with the registration number 97-G-6663, in Galway to hand over the car and keys, but failed to arrive.

Her colleagues grew concerned and began searching the city.

Just before midnight, her taxi was found at Lydon House Bakery in the Tuam Road and a search of the area began.

The next morning Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy’s body was found in Tinkers Lane, Knockdoemore, just off the N17.

She had been assaulted, and a murder investigation was launched.

Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy, who was 47 when she died, was originally from Corofin in Co Galway.

Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said the case “continues to be a live investigation”.

“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1997 and now, with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact An Garda Siochana in Oranmore on 091 388030 or alternatively you can contact your local garda station,” he said.

In particular, gardai made an appeal to a number of people who were seen on the day but have still not been identified.

At around 8.30pm a woman with blonde hair was seen on the N17, close to Tinkers Lane, walking in the direction of Galway against oncoming traffic. Gardai said she appeared in a distracted state and was walking along the hard shoulder.

At 8.45pm a driver saw Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy’s silver Toyota Carina driving erratically on the N17 towards Galway City. As the cars approached Leaders shop, the driver overtook the taxi and saw a man with a beard driving it, before the taxi turned left at Lydon House Bakery.

At approximately 9pm a man was seen jumping down from a wall close to Lydon House Bakery and walking in the direction of Galway. He was wearing a green jacket and carrying a small canvas bag.

A small red car was seen at 2am in Tinkers Lane where Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy’s body was found. The car had reversed up the laneway and had its parking lights on.

The occupants of this car have also never been identified. Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.