Fundraising campaign set up for family whose home was gutted by fire

By Elizabeth Lee

THE community of St Mullins and beyond are rallying to support a family of six, whose home was destroyed by fire.

Geraldine and Don Collier built what they considered their “forever home” in 2001, but in just a few short hours two weeks ago it was completely destroyed by a massive fire. It’s believed that the blaze broke out in the family’s camper van and quickly spread to the family home.

With few neighbours around, it was fortunate that one of them heard a bang just after 2.30pm, then went to investigate and found the premises ablaze. He quickly realised that the family’s beloved dog Echo was still in the house, so he let him out.

“It’s so shocking – you never think that it would happen to you or anyone you’d know,” said Alanah Hayden, who is Geraldine Collier’s niece. “Fortunately, it happened during the day, when there was no-one in the house, and not at night when everyone would have been asleep.”

Tragically, the Colliers’ insurance policy had lapsed, so the family who have lost everything in the fire have no way of rebuilding their home. They have lost the memories, keepsakes and treasures they had accumulated over the years.

The Colliers’ children are aged between 13 and 19 and the family are deeply involved in the local community and in St Mullins GAA Club. “Geraldine and Don were overwhelmed with how much support they got. Straight after the fire, people came with food, clothes, new uniforms,” continued Alanah, whose mother Elizabeth is Geraldine’s sister.

St Mullins GAA Club brought them new sports equipment, while a well-known business supplies company in Carlow town gave them a new laptop, books and stationery for the children.

Now, Alanah has just set up a GoFundMe page with the hope of raising €100,000 so that the Colliers can build a new home for themselves.

“Anyone who knows Don or Geraldine will be familiar with their caring, compassionate and generous nature. They are always first to reach out in tragedy and are known widely for their willingness to help others. Now it’s our turn to show our support and get behind this family so they can begin to rebuild their lives,” said Alanah.

Within a day of the fundraiser going live this week, people have donated almost €10,000 and Alanah said that the family have been blown over by people’s generosity and support.

Members of the local community have also organised a night out in The Hub, Cillín Hill, Kilkenny, when the Tumbling Paddies play there on 27 December. Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website.

Alanah is confident that they’ll reach the target of €100,000 and that Geraldine and Don and their children will have a home again, while in the meantime they’re staying with family members.

“People are very, very generous, every little thing helps,” concluded Alanah.

To donate to the fundraiser, go to https://gofund.me/7fb98372.