Hospitals record worst November on record with 12,624 without beds

Kenneth Fox

Irish hospitals have recorded their worst November ever in terms of overcrowding, according to new figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Over 12,624 people have been without beds in Irish hospitals this month, with over 563 children on trolleys in November.

The most overcrowded hospitals include:

University Hospital Limerick (1596 patients) Cork University Hospital (1334 patients) Letterkenny University Hospital (1108 patients) Sligo University Hospital (783 patients) Galway University Hospital (703 patients)

Speaking about the figures, INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We have seen yet another chaotic month in Irish hospitals, we have only had two days this month when there has been less than 500 people admitted to hospital without an inpatient bed.

“For the first time we have had over 563 children admitted without a bed in our hospitals. This cannot continue.

“The children’s hospitals are experiencing severe staffing shortages with up to 45% staffing deficits in some sites, and long-standing vacancies in nurse manager roles.

“This is reflected in very high numbers of children waiting on trolleys across the CHI sites, accompanied by relatives in very cramped and overcrowded spaces.

“It is now commonplace that up to 40 sick children a day have to wait for a bed, while nurses in the hospitals struggle to provide safe care.

She said their members expect the HSE and the Government to treat this issue as the emergency it is and meet with the INMO to address the issues they have raised as immediately necessary to maintain safe care this winter.

“We do not want to be put in a position where care is compromised due to inaction from Government and the HSE,” she said.