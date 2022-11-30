Last hurrah for state solicitor

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was one last hurrah in The Irishman’s pub, Carlow, when state solicitor Alan Millard retired after 22 years in that position.

Mr Millard’s colleagues in the legal profession and court service gathered at a party to toast his long career and wish him a happy and long retirement.

The party featured the presentation of a print of Co Carlow’s landmarks by local artist Gala Hutton. Aidan Doyle, SC, who acted as state prosecutor for 12 years in Carlow, made the presentation to Mr Millard.

Originally from Southend-on-Sea in England, Mr Millard’s journey to Carlow began after a chance encounter on a flight to Australia, where he met his future wife Carol, a Carlow native.

Mr Millard moved to the town and worked as an eminent defence solicitor, first in Bill Duggan’s office before opening up his own practice.

He was appointed state solicitor in 2000 and prosecuted cases on behalf of the DPP in the circuit court, while also representing state agencies in the district court.

He officially retired from court at the end of October, when Judge Geraldine Carthy and Kilkenny state solicitor Gerry Meaney led the many tributes to him.

Solicitor John O’Sullivan, who organised the party, said that Mr Millard’s departure was a changing of the guard, with solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty taking up his former position.

*More photos in next week’s paper