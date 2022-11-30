Lions team up with hospitality kitchen

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Lions Club has partnered with St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen to ensure that local families and individuals who are most in need will benefit from their annual Christmas Food Appeal. Over the past 30 years, Carlow Lions Club has delivered more than 600 food hampers at Christmas time to people and families in need in the Carlow area.

This year, Carlow Lions are partnering with Fr John Dunphy and St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen to ensure the hampers go where they are needed most. A typical hamper would consist of essential food items along with some festive treats to be delivered to each needy household two to three days before Christmas Day, in the hope that it would contribute to a more enjoyable Christmas for the recipients.

All food collected will reach the target families and individuals through the hospitality kitchen.

“Thank you so much for your most generous support to Carlow Lions Club over the years and hopefully we can count on you once again in this, the most demanding of years,” said Carlow Lions Club president John Carley.

Fr Dunphy of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen revealed that unfortunately this year “the need out there among some families and individuals goes beyond food; however, by supporting this project you are helping to ensure that those in most need will at least have adequate food on the table this Christmas”.

Members of the public are asked to please support this most worthy cause by donating non-perishable food items at the various collection points. Alternatively, Carlow Lions Club will accept cash or card donations.

The food appeal takes place on consecutive weekends from Thursday to Saturday 8-10 December and Thursday to Saturday 15-17 December at Rath’s, SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Tesco in Carlow town.