Man (20s) still being questioned by Gardaí over dog attack in Wexford

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are continuing to question a man after a 9-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Co Wexford.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday and is being detained in Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Alejandro Mizsan was seriously injured by a pitbull cross near his home in Enniscorthy on Sunday.

Speaking to Newstalk, local senator Malcolm Byrne says certain dog breeds may need to be banned.

“What I am not saying is that we go straight to a ban, I think we should do a review with animal welfare organisations, dog wardens and local authorities and make a decision on the basis of that.

“If that requires a ban then we should go with it,” he said.

The brother of the nine-year-old boy who was attacked told RTÉ yesterday of the life changing injuries he suffered.

“We were told he will never be the same again,” Raul Miszan told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. “His face is totally destroyed. His lip is gone.”

Mr Miszan explained that his younger brother does not know what happened. The injuries also extend to his leg and stomach, and he is not able to speak. “Hopefully he will talk again.”

The entire family was in shock and devastated by what had happened, he added. Alejandro was a friendly child who was loved by everyone. “We’re in bits, we’re heartbroken.”