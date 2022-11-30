Stunning Carlow town bungalow up for auction

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

This stunning four-bed detached bungalow at 19, the Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow is up for auction.

It is located on a particularly large corner site at the end of a quiet cul de sac in this low density,
quiet development on the fringes of Carlow town. This home is beautifully presented which features a large sitting room, good kitchen/dining room and wide hallway. There is an enclosed front garden and wide side access to a large rear garden which benefits from the morning sun. BER: D1. The property has an AMV of €275,000 . The online auction will take place on 15 December at 3pm. More information here.

 

