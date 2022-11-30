Teenager sent for trial over alleged rape in car is denied bail

Tom Tuite

A teenager accused of raping a female in a car in Dublin has been refused bail due to witness intimidation fears and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday because the alleged offence happened when he was a minor.

He was charged earlier with raping a female in a car in south Dublin in 2020 when he was 17.

Detective Garda Mark Costello voiced bail objections due to the seriousness of the case and alleged intimidation.

He told the court that within a day of the alleged incident, a witness had liquid poured through their letterbox, and there was a threat of arson.

He agreed with defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan that it was over two and a half years ago.

However, he also said gardai had investigated other later threats and online messages.

The detective agreed the accused was responsible but that it was people formerly associated with him.

The defence asked the judge to note the youth denies the charge and his trial may not be reached until 2024. He had strong family support and address, an offer of employment and the possibility of a cash lodgement for bail.

Mr O’Sullivan added that the youth would abide by conditions and have no contact with witnesses on any platform.

Judge Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed “trial on indictment”.

The State served a book of evidence when Judge Kelly granted an order to send the youth forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelly refused bail last month and again on Wednesday.

The court that the teen’s reply to the charge after caution was: “No guilty”.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the defendant had no income.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.