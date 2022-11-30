Wheelchair Association to hold a sale of work today

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE local Irish Wheelchair Association will hold a Christmas sale of work today (Wednesday 30 November) until 5pm at its centre in Teach Fáilte, Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

A wonderful array of handmade arrangements and crafts will be available to buy on the day, all carefully created by service users.

During the IWA sale of work, two very exciting events will take place. At 11.30am, a creative writing reading will be led by IWA members; then, at 12.15pm, IWA member James Lennon will launch his book My life so far …. James’s book will also be available for sale on the day.

All are welcome to Teach Fáilte this today (R93K3H4).

