James Cox

A woman in her 60s has died following a crash in Kerry.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday evening on the Rock Road in Killarney.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, especially those with dash-cam footage