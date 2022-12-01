Carlow town three-bed up for sale for €320K

100 Cedar Walk, Castle Oaks, Carlow town is a rare property that comes to market as most 3 bed semi detached homes on the market are not “A rated” such as this. Located off the Dublin Road, it was built in 2020 and boats many features including heating an Air to Water heat pump, with underfloor heating on both levels.

Therefore there are no wall mounted radiators, giving more options on where to place furniture. There is also a mechanical heat recovery ventilation system. The rooms are bright and spacious with open plan living room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen is a modern fitted kitchen, by New Haven Kitchens in Carlow with integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, double oven and hob, the floors in the kitchen area is tiled, running through into the utility room and guest bathroom. The living room has laminate flooring and an inset wood burning stove. Upstairs there are 2 double bedrooms, 1 of which is ensuite and 1 very spacious single bedroom. One of the most outstanding features in this home is the first floor is concrete with underfloor heating, which is not found in most developments.

The ensuite and main bathroom are tiled and due to the air to water heating system, have constant hot water. Outside, the back garden has a raised barbecue area, garden shed and most convenient for busy households, a rolled out faux lawn, so no need for cutting or weeding! There is steel garden shed and outside tap. There is ample communal parking to the front of the property. BER: A2. Price €320,000.

More information here.