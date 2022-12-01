Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Mary (Babs) Drennan (née Whelan)

Crannagh Rathanna, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully in her 94th year, in the presence of her loving family and under the care of the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased her husband Denis, daughters Teresa and Kathleen; sadly missed by her loving son Paddy, daughters Nuala, Peggy, Maura, Breda and Josephine, sons in law, Michael, Liam, Michael, John, Nigel and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris (R95 DV76) from 2pm to 9pm on Thursday, with funeral prayers at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St Fortchern’s Church, Rathanna (R95 ND00) for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please