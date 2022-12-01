Excitement as Santa arrives in Carlow!

SANTA got the Christmas season in Carlow off to a rousing start when he visited the town last week. It was like Beatlemania as the main man arrived at Fairgreen Shopping Centre to a thronged crowd, not by reindeer but in a nifty Jaguar.

“It was so packed it took him 15 minutes to get through the front door,” recounted shopping centre manager John Brophy. ”It’s the first time in three years he’s been here; there was a great hunger for it. We were delighted to have him back!”

For many children it was their first time seeing Santa in person, so they were eager to savour the moment.

Santa’s good friend Wibbly Wobbly Wendy was also on hand to entertain the crowd. Santa is a great multitasker, and while he is finalising plans in the North Pole, he will also be at Fairgreen Shopping Centre next Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5.30pm; from Thursday to Sunday 8-11 December; and Thursday to Saturday 15-24 December.