Gardaí investigate after two bodies found in Co Monaghan

Thursday, December 01, 2022

Gardaí have launched investigations into two deaths, which are possibly linked, in Co Monaghan.

The body of one of the dead men was discovered in a house close to Castleblayney. A second man was killed in a road traffic crash close by.

Garda sources told The Irish Times separate inquiries had been opened into the two deaths. They added while the cases may be linked in time, that was not yet confirmed.

The man found dead in the property on Thursday morning had sustained what appear to be significant injuries.

While his death was being treated as “unexplained” it was expected that inquiry would be upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The man killed in a road traffic crash was found dead at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53, known locally as the Dundalk Road.

The man’s remains are still at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination. Diversions on both sides of the Border at Ballynacarry Bridge are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5.00am and 6.45am on Thursday morning, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

