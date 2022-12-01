Gardaí to use new drug testing equipment akin to antigen tests

Kenneth Fox

New Garda equipment will be operational from Thursday and will make testing for drugs faster and more comprehensive on the roadside.

The device will not only check for the likes of cocaine and cannabis, but also Amphetamine and Methamphetamine such as speed and ecstasy.

It will work like an antigen test with a result in less than eight minutes and comes as Gardaí launch their Christmas and New Year road safety appeal.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says it’s a game changer: “The big thing is that it is something that is really portable, it is light and small.

“Gardaí can literally carry it around with them because it is similar to antigen tests used for Covid.”

Gardaí statistics shows there have been 86 fatalities and 765 serious injuries in the Christmas and New Year period over last five years.

So far there have been 146 road deaths in 2022 – which is up 27 on last year.

An Garda Síochána said their primary goal will be to reduce the number of people driving while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs, but they will be also targeting other road traffic offences such as mobile phone use, speeding and non-wearing of seatbelts.

Speaking about the new equipment, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said: “I welcome the introduction of this new drug testing device which is a key action to be delivered under Ireland’s Road Safety Strategy (Action 163) by the end of 2022.

“We know that the majority of drivers don’t drive under the influence of drugs but there are still some who persist in this dangerous behaviour. As we come into the festive season, remember that drugs and alcohol and driving do not mix under any circumstance. I’d like to remind drivers that all drink or drug driving penalties carry a disqualification period.”