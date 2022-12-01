Knockbeg College old boys take a trip down memory lane

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Knockbeg College fraternity is alive and well, if a recent party which was organised by the past pupils union (PPU) is anything to go by! The pandemic had interrupted proceedings for a couple of years, but the recent shindig in the Seven Oaks Hotel was hopping!

The evening began with a tour of the new school to allow past pupils to take a trip down memory lane, after which a prayer service took place in the college chapel to remember all deceased past pupils and staff. The most recent alumni who attended the reunion were those who graduated in 2011, 2012 and 2013, while the elder statesmen were those from 1961, 1962 and 1963.

With more than 200 past pupils and plenty of invited guests, the sense of the Knockbeg community spirit was evident and vibrant all night, with great stories of past times being shared. They were joined on the night by their patron Bishop Denis Nulty, with Mgr Brendan Byrne, Fr Dunne and Fr John Dunphy also present, as they all served on the staff of the college and still play an active role in the life of Knockbeg.

The highlight of the evening was the handing over of the presidential chain of office of the PPU by Charlie Flanagan to PJ Dolan. The committee thanked Charlie for all his ​endeavours over his term, especially for his involvement in the opening of the new school. The committee wishes PJ all the best in his role as president and thanks him for accepting this prestigious honour.

As a gesture from the PPU, a cheque for €5,000 was presented to the college to help fund its next venture – the pitch development on the grounds of the school. Joe Farrell, chairperson of the PPU Carlow branch, acted as MC on the night and thanked all for their support and work in keeping the union as strong as ever.

A presentation was made to outgoing secretary Noeleen Heffernan for her service to the needs of Knockbeg for more than 32 years. The committee wished her well in her retirement.

Michael Fitzpatrick, chairperson of the PPU Dublin Branch, was present on the night and the committee would like to thank Michael for keeping the Dublin branch alive and well.

The planning for the next dinner begins next week and any past pupils keen to join the committee are more than welcome. Thanks was expressed to the current committee for organising such a successful occasion, which everybody enjoyed.