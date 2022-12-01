Man (70s) dies after tractor overturns in Donegal

James Cox

A man in his 70s has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Co Donegal.

It happened in Corlea, in Ballyshannon, just before 11am.

His remains have been taken to Sligo University Hospital where a postmortem examination is due to take place.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.