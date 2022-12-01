Person seriously injured after crash with tractor in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

One person has been seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor in Co Donegal.

The accident happened at Knather in Ballyshannon earlier this morning.

It is understood that at least one person has been seriously injured in the incident.

The road on which the accident occurred has been sealed off by Gardai.

A Garda spokesperson said “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at Corlea, Knather, Ballyshannon which occurred this morning, December 1st, 2022.

“The road is currently closed. As this is an ongoing incident no further information is available.”