Pfizer to invest €1.2bn and create up to 500 jobs in new Dublin plant

Thursday, December 01, 2022

Between 400 and 500 jobs will be created following the announcement by Pfizer of a €1.2 billion investment at its Grange Castle site in Dublin.

It will bring the total number of Pfizer employees in Ireland to approximately 5,500.

The announcement follows a €40 million investment in the site last year when it was brought onto the global Pfizer Covid-19 manufacturing network.

The investment, which is Pfizer’s biggest expansion investment to date in Ireland, will see a new facility built on the site and will double the capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing at the facility.

The investment and the roles being created will significantly expand manufacturing and laboratory capacity and add new technologies.

The project is currently in preliminary design phase with construction expected to commence onsite in 2024 and the new facility due for completion in 2027.

Mike McDermott, Pfizer’s chief global supply officer, said Grange Castle has played a critical role in the company’s global Covid-19 vaccine network, and the investment will help to further expand the site’s broad and robust capabilities.

Pfizer was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to locate in Ireland in 1969. It has plants across 5 locations based in Cork, Dublin, and Kildare with total capital investment by the company in Ireland exceeding $9 billion.

