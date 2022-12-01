St Mary’s Academy principal ‘proud’ of junior students

Students from St Mary’s Academy CBS who received their Junior Cert results with Principal Fiona Lennon, Lorna Canavan previous year head and Mick Kehoe current fifth year head

By Suzanne Pender

THE long wait was finally over for students of St Mary’s Academy, CBS Carlow recently when they received their junior certificate results.

Staff and students celebrated their arrival, the first year in which candidates sat all exams from the reformed junior cycle and the return of results of externally assessed exams for the junior cycle following two years of internally assessed exams due to the pandemic.

Eighty-three candidates were presented with their results by principal Fiona Lennon and deputy principal Séan Kealy at an awards ceremony in the school on Wednesday afternoon.

St Mary’s Academy CBS is grateful to both the students and teachers for such a superb celebration and to the parents/guardians and wider community for their continued support.

“We are extremely proud of our students and we would like to wish all the recipients every best wish for their future success,” said Ms Lennon.