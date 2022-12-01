Top students recognised at college graduation

Debra Sherlock from Tullow was presented with a special award after coming first in her class in Carlow College

Craig McLoughlin-Burke from Carlow town received an award for coming top of his class in Carlow College

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO students were recognised for their academic excellence at the recent Carlow College conferring ceremony for 2022. Debra Sherlock from Tullow and Craig McLoughlin-Burke from Carlow town both received graduation prizes for achievements in their chosen degree programmes.

Debra graduated with a BA in applied social studies (professional social care) and received the award for BA in applied Social Studies (professional social care), which is awarded to the student who has achieved a distinction and first place on the degree.

Craig graduated with a BA in arts and humanities and received the award for BA in arts and humanities, which is also awarded to the student who has achieved a distinction and first place on the degree.

Staff and students at Carlow College had a day of celebration for the class of 2022 when 143 graduates – including 28 students from Carlow ‒ were conferred at a graduation ceremony in Carlow cathedral.