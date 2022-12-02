Bus service to be operational early next year

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town’s long-anticipated bus service will be operational by early 2023.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman assured a recent meeting of Carlow municipal district that the town bus service will be operational by Q1 2023. He stated that the contract for the markings, stops and signage connected with the service had gone out to tender and was now being considered.

Mr O’Gorman also confirmed that work on the Carlow bus park at Hanover would be completed this month.

Cllr John Cassin welcomed the confirmation that the town bus service would be operational early next year and asked if the council had “any indication of the prices or details on specific routes.”

Cllr Cassin pointed out that work on the bus park had taken longer than expected and urged the council to complete the work sooner rather than later.

Cllr Andrea Dalton stated that on the proposed routes for the bus service was a stop for Tyndall College. She asked that the name of Carlow Institute of Further Education also be included on that stop, given the almost 1,000 students attending the institute.

Cllr Ken Murnane urged that, just like Kilkenny bus service when it was first introduced, the prices for Carlow bus service “should be half price.”

“Can you confirm that this will be the case?,” asked cllr Murnane.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stated that there had been some incidents of anti-social behaviour in Hanover Park and asked if there was scope for CCTV in the park and at the bus park.

Acting director of services Kieran Cullinane stated that they could not confirm the bus service prices. However, it is accepted that prices should promote and encourage the sue of the service in its initial stages.

Mr Cullinane confirmed that Hanover bus park would be “completed the first week of December, maybe the second week,”

“We had some issues with weather, the weather is playing havoc with our programme.

He stated the new-look bus park will have enhanced LED lighting, no CCTV, but added that the council “would review that.”