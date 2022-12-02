Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Friday, December 02, 2022

 

Elizabeth (Betty) Timmons (née Byrne)

“Mount Bernard” Quinagh, Carlow & formerly of St. Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, December 2nd 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Declan and much loved mother of Linda, Caroline, Madeleine, Norah, Declan, Elizabeth, Michelle, Ciara, Aoife and Valerie. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers Harry and Ger, sisters Bridie, Connie and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her grandson Seán and by her sisters Dorothy and Marie.

 

May Betty Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

 

The Mass will be live streamed on this link

Tinryland Church live stream.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

 

House strictly private, please.

